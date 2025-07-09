– WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart’s critically acclaimed autobiography “Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling” is getting the audiobook treatment for the first time ever — and it will be narrated by “The Excellence of Execution” himself. The full unabridged version, running over 17 hours, will drop this fall after a slight delay from its originally scheduled summer release. The new release date is set for November 18.

– The official 2K website has the standard edition version of the new WWE 2K25 video game on sale for 40% off. For more information, visit 2K.com. The next downloadable characters will be released on July 23. Included are New Jack, Penta, Jordynne Grace, Bull Nakano and KSI.

When New Jack is released with DLC pack 3, he'll come with two entrance motions. One that he uses for normal rule 1-on-1 matches and a special entrance that he'll use for non-DQ 1-on-1 match types. Both entrances are great, but the one he uses for non-DQ match types (again,… — Bryan Williams (@TruBWill) July 6, 2025

– Masked Republic announced this week that WWE Superstar Dragon Lee will be appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 24, from 2-4pm at the Masked Republic booth #1901. The announcement reads as follows:

Dragon Lee will make his 1st ever SDCC appearance and do his 1st ever book signing for Muñoz Dynasty: Dragon Lee & the Monster of Salty River starring Lee, his brothers Rush & Dralistico & and their father La Bestia Del Ring It all goes down Thursday, July 24th from 2-4 PM at the Masked Republic & Headlocked Comics booth #1901! Don’t miss your chance to meet the lucha superstar who has held championships all over the globe – and now has an Amazon “New Release Hispanic Books” chart #1 bestseller! Can’t make it to SDCC? Pick up the middle-grade novel written by Kevin Garcia and published by Future House Publishing on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million or ask your favorite bookstore to order a copy for you!

– To get fans ready for the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg for his retirement match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock this weekend at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., WWE has released the complete Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley ‘No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere’ match from WWE Crown Jewel 2021 to their official WWE Vault YouTube channel.