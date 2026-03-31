History was made at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and one iconic match finally got its due.

For the first time ever, a match was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, with the legendary WrestleMania 13 showdown between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin earning the honor.

Their No Disqualification Submission match has long been regarded as one of the greatest bouts in pro wrestling history.

Appearing as a guest on Studio 1 Sports, Hart reflected on the significance of that match and the mindset he carried into it at the time.

According to “The Hitman,” his goal wasn’t just to have a great match, it was to help elevate Austin into the role he believed he was destined for.

“With Steve (Austin), I just wanted to deliver a really good story for him because I wanted him to be the guy,” Hart said. “And I knew he was gonna be the guy and he deserved to be the guy.”

Hart continued, “And I wasn’t gonna let Shawn (Michaels) and Triple H steal that position from him. I wanted to pass the torch to Steve.”

One match.

One moment.

A true passing of the torch.