On October 12, 1992, Bret defeated Ric Flair for the WWE Title, capping off a successful career that saw him win the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. The initial reign for the championship would last 174 days.

In a recent interview with The Ringer, The Hitman discussed Survivor Series 1997 and what McMahon told him when Bret first won the WWE Championship.

“When I became champion, Vince gave me a lecture on it one time, saying, ‘You’re the champion. You call the shots. No one tells you how to wrestle. You’re the guy that tells everyone else how to wrestle.’ And I made that my new rule. For a long time up until that, I always had to incorporate some other wrestler’s ideas into my match to make him happy. Now I could tell people, ‘No, we’re not going to do that idea. We’re going to cancel that because it doesn’t make any sense, but we’re going to do this instead.’ And nobody would argue with me anymore. I became a very detailed guy and I think just the passion and the workrate that I brought to wrestling is finally being appreciated today.”

Hart also spoke about how he believes his matches hold up better than other wrestlers from his era to today’s style: