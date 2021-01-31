Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was one of the many superstars who recently spoke to Fightful about WWE’s annual Royal Rumble event, and the legendary stories that have come from it. During this interview The Hitman revealed his personal favorite Rumble matchup, which happened to be the one that he and Lex Luger were crowned co-winners after a historic double-elimination, a spot that he credits Luger for pulling off to a tee. Highlights are below.

Calls his favorite Rumble the one where he and Luger were co-winners:

I think my favorite Rumble was the one with [Lex Luger[, where we both went out at the same time. That was so hard to do if you really think about it. You can both go over the top rope, but you have to land exactly the same time on the ground. It has to be done perfect. There’s no way to guarantee that, there’s no way to ensure that. In fact, they filmed it and they didn’t show it ‘cause they didn’t want anyone to go, ‘Oh, Bret Hart hit the ground, he’s way ahead of Lex,’ or vice versa. But, I always give Lex credit for that. If you watch Lex, the way I go over the top, Lex grabs me and we just flip over the top rope. It’s great athleticism that both of us landed exactly. I remember they showed the next day, Vince and Pat, ‘We didn’t want to show anyone the camera angle. But, in fact, we can show the camera angle, because you both landed at the same time.’ That’s the beauty of two guys that are good. Lex was always a great athlete. Just two consummate professionals in there.

Credits Luger for helping the double-elimination spot be pulled off perfectly: