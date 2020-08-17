Bret Hart Reveals That He Helped Hulk Hogan With His Wrestling, How He Invited Him To The Hart Dungeon, Promos and more

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart spoke about the legendary Hulk Hogan on the latest episode of his Confessions of The Hitman podcast. Highlights are below.

Says he helped Hulk Hogan with some of his wrestling:

I knew Hulk from Japan. I wrestled him in Atlanta, Georgia when I first started. I actually helped him a lot when he first started with wrestling. I worked with him every night. We’d wrestle for about 30 seconds and then I’d lost in a bear hug. He didn’t know how to do anything! I think at that time he could barely walk into the ring and he didn’t know how to hit the ropes or anything.

On Hogan being good at “strongman” stuff but reveals that he was green by the time he got to WWE:

It’s easy stuff to do strongman stuff. It’s like, pretty elementary stuff. Hulk Hogan could do a good bodyslam, a good clothesline, and a bear hug. And that’s his match back then anyway. And he improved slightly by the time he got to WWE.

Says Hogan wished he had gone to the famous Hart Dungeon to train:

I remember trying to get him to come up to Calgary and he’d always tell me through his career when I was in [WWE], he’d always tell me, ‘I wished I had gone up to Calgary now. That’s what I’m missing. I don’t have the wrestling skills like you guys got.'” Hart considered, “to be honest, we had to work harder and it made us better wrestlers.

On how Hogan’s promos were always the stuff of legends:

I remember me and Dynamite Kid, in a million ways, we were far superior wrestlers than many of the wrestlers who were big names then, but on the talking part, we couldn’t even lace their boots up.” Hart continued, “I remember Hogan would give me goosebumps up my arms when I’m sitting in the room listening to him about the pythons and the ‘let me tell you something, brother.

