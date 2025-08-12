“The Excellence of Execution” is not feeling appreciated by WWE these days.

And he thinks he knows why.

Two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart recently appeared as a guest at the Vaughan Con for an interview, during which he revealed an incident that recently took place between himself and WWE that contributed to what he feels is a lack of respect and appreciation to him.

According to the Canadian wrestling legend and former member of the Hart Foundation, he was invited to sit in the front row at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event last weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The problem is, when he got there, he was told that there weren’t any seats for him.

“They invited me down [and] told me they wanted me to be in the crowd,” Hart stated during the interview. “And then they told me once I got there, they told me they didn’t have any seats.”

Hart continued, “But I noticed Kevin Nash got a seat. Maybe I finally realized that I don’t feel they fully appreciate me, even after Hulk [Hogan’s] passing. There’s no certain appreciation for anything I did.”

WWE had just ranked the Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog match from SummerSlam 1992 as the number one match in the history of the annual WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which dates all the way back to 1988. In addition to taking the number one spot, “The Hitman” also secured the number three spot in the WWE countdown of the 25 greatest matches in SummerSlam history, for his memorable showdown against Mr. Perfect from SummerSlam 1991.