Bret Hart has never been shy in doling out criticism.

“The Excellence of Execution” put this trait on display once again during an appearance on The Johnny I Pro Show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (see full video below).

During the extended sit-down discussion, “The Hitman” spoke about how he has trouble watching WWE these days because it’s “too fake,” and offered up his take on Sheamus’ “embarrassing” punches.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the appearance.

On having a hard time watching today’s WWE product because it’s too fake: “I’ll be honest, I have a hard time watching today’s wrestling. I just can’t really watch it. It’s too fake for me. But, I love watching the old 90s wrestling. Like when I watch my matches back, or in almost any match, even obscure Stampede Wrestling matches, there’s something about the realism, the punches, the kicks, and even just the way the presentation is. It just seems to me to be more onus put on the workmanship of learning the craft of being wrestlers.”

On not being a fan of the way Sheamus throws punches: “Whenever I see him I’m like why don’t you take 10 minutes and have someone teach you how to throw a punch instead of throwing that embarrassment of a punch.”

On his dream opponent: “I mean there’s a lot of guys, Kurt Angle would be one of the first ones that comes to mind.”