Pro-wrestling legend Bret Hart participated in a Q&A for the Canada Walk of Fame Instagram Page, where the Hitman discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on returning to wrestling as an on-screen character. Check out what the former world champion had to say in the highlights below.

Says he will never be an on-screen character again:

And I will say no. That will never happen [Bret being an on-screen character again or a manager/commentator]. I have no time to do that. I did my time on the road. I like to think I saved my money and I like to get away once in a while and do the odd little bit here and there or do, you know, anything sometimes to get out of the house but at the same time, my days of sort of playing a character for wrestling, I don’t need it that bad and I’m happy kind of just making up time with my grandkids and being home and you know, kind of smiling about stuff like that.

Says he only wants to be remembered as a great wrestler:

I mean if there was something where it’s like I could wrestle Donald Trump at WrestleMania and Vince McMahon was gonna referee it or something, I’d hear it out because it’d be funny to hear it but the thought of me going in there and wrestling somebody is pretty unlikely and as far as managers and all that kind of stuff, I don’t — Bret Hart was a wrestler, not a manager and I don’t wanna be remembered as a manager and so I would never do it. I was a great wrestler. I don’t wanna be a referee either and I don’t wanna be a commentator because everything I say hurts. Sometimes I can be too honest.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)