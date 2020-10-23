WWE Hall of Famer and pro-wrestling legend Bret Hart was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss his WCW days, where The Hitman reveals that he tried to pitch having a live cat as a cornerman to the promotion just to see if they went along with it. Highlights are below.

How he sarcastically cut a promo about his cat and Eric Bischoff loved it:

I had nothing to talk about. I’m going out and I’m ranting about WCW fans, they have no respect,” I’m sitting there going, ‘What else do I got to say? I don’t have anything to say. I don’t know who I’m fighting or where I’m going, what I’m doing.’ I remember I got really frustrated, I went out and talked about my cat. I talked about my cat was my only fan, Smokey the cat. My cat was named Smokey. But, I remember it was the stupidest interview ‘cause I had nothing to talk about. It was almost sarcastic to make it clear to Bischoff in the back, ‘I don’t have anything to talk about.’ The best I can come up with is my cat. I just remember when I came back to the dressing room, Eric Bischoff goes, ‘I loved the part about the cat.’ He goes, ‘I loved it.’ I remember scratching my head and thinking, ‘For the money these guys are paying me, they’ve sure got some stupid people here.’

Says he pitched to work with the cat in his corner as a rib, but that it was nearly considered: