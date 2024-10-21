Bret Hart has nothing but high praise for Rey Mysterio these days.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Casual Conversations” podcast, The Hitman expressed his belief that nobody can do what Rey Mysterio does. He said,

“If I could pick one guy, it would be Rey Mysterio. I always forget Rey Mysterio, but I think Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He’s right up there as the best there is, best there was, best there ever will be. He’s really good. He’s really special. Nobody can do what Rey Mysterio does.“

