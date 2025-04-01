What does Bret “The Hitman” Hart think of being one-half of the first-ever match to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Let’s find out!

“The Excellence Of Execution” appeared as a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday afternoon for an interview, during which he spoke about his WrestleMania 13 match with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin being named the first-ever WWE Hall Of Fame “Immortal Moment” award winner for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled for WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It’s a big honor,” Hart said when asked for his thoughts on the news from last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. “I’m really quite proud of that, especially that match and the work that I had with Steve Austin. If you asked me in truth if I thought there was a better match somewhere, I mean, I don’t think there’s been a better match. It was just magic what we did that night.”

When asked if Hart considers the WrestleMania 13 showdown with “The Texas Rattlesnake” to be at the top of the list of his career favorites, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend said it was definitely among them.

“It’s been at the top probably since I had it,” Hart said. “I have my all-time favorites. I think the match I had with the Bulldog at Wembley was probably my first greatest match, in the sense that it was the first one that I wasn’t in a team, it was just me by myself going out there and putting that match together. And that was a beautiful match. And the Ironman match with Shawn Michaels—I mean, you could say what you want about our relationship—the truth is that it’s hard to top that match.”

Hart continued, “It was, to me, the highest level of professionalism that you can get in a professional wrestling match. We both really worked really hard, took a lot of hard falls, large hits with the chair and stuff like that. But we also really protected each other and looked out for each other. And when they told me they were going to induct that match, it was like, well, they should, it was maybe the best match ever.”

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 18, from Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, NV.

