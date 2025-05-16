– CinemaBlend.com has a featured article up on their website this week looking at a father’s experience in taking his son to his first wrestling show at the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event. The show emanated from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., and featured a main event of John Cena vs. Randy Orton in their “ONE LAST TIME” showdown for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

– WWE has begun their promotional push for tickets to their upcoming “Road To WWE Clash In Paris” tour of the United Kingdom and France in August. Featured below are a complete list of dates, venues and ticket information for the 10-event tour of the U.K. and France, which includes two SmackDown tapings, two Raw tapings, and the WWE Clash In Paris premium live event.

Tickets for the upcoming U.K., Ireland and France tour on the road to #WWEClash in Paris this August are on sale NOW! Get your tickets here 👉 https://t.co/ZXjNqNpv95 pic.twitter.com/52F334YWEh — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2025

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel released a new 13-plus minute video dubbed, “Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels on infamous Raw ending.” The description for the video, which you can view below, reads: “Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels explain how a lack of trust led to the breakdown of their relationship, leading to moments like the infamous May 12, 1997, edition of Monday Night Raw where viewers missed a crucial moment in their rivalry.”

–