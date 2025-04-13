In the Peacock documentary WrestleMania IX: Becoming A Spectacle, Hulk Hogan addressed the longstanding mystery surrounding the black eye he had during WrestleMania IX. Hogan maintains that the injury resulted from a jet ski accident. However, the documentary also explores alternative theories, including the rumor that fellow wrestler Randy Savage was responsible for the black eye. This speculation is part of the broader discussion in the documentary, which delves into behind-the-scenes events of WrestleMania IX, featuring interviews with key figures like Bret Hart and The Undertaker.

Bret Hart indicated that Hogan is nothing but a liar, saying, “Hulk Hogan’s always been such a liar. Whatever he tells you is probably not true. Macho Man, I’d go by his account of things. Macho Man was a much more reliable guy that spoke the truth.”

Hogan won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania IX.

At WWE SummerSlam 2024, The Judgment Day faction experienced a major shake-up when both Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor betrayed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest during their world championship matches. Despite this betrayal, the group continued with new members Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

In a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, Rhea Ripley said she no longer follows the faction closely, expressing that The Judgment Day “died” for her when she and Priest were turned on. She said,

“Judgment Day died when Damian and I got turned on. They died. When we got kicked out, they died. They’re not the Judgment Day anymore, and I absolutely have no idea what the hell they’re doing.”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, ECW original Tommy Dreamer opined on the potential favors that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman might offer to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. He said,

“What is this favor going to be? That’s a question I am really starting to think [about]. There’s been a lot of people that say Paul is going to turn and join CM Punk. This was when all the favor questions were going on. Then it turned to Paul’s going be with Punk, but then screw [him] and be with Roman. Now, is there an alliance between Paul and Seth Rollins? Listen, Roman doesn’t need Paul Heyman. CM Punk doesn’t need Paul Heyman. Seth Rollins doesn’t need Paul Heyman. Yet Paul Heyman helps every act he’s pretty much been with. Is this where Paul’s going to screw over everybody and join Seth? I don’t know. I don’t know where this is going, and that’s why I love pro wrestling.”