WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has weighed in on the serious allegations that led to Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE.

Hart and McMahon’s relationship was notoriously complicated, especially after the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997, where Hart was double-crossed in one of the most controversial moments in wrestling history. Hart stayed away from WWE for over a decade before returning in 2010 and even working alongside McMahon on television.

Now, in light of the disturbing accusations made against McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant — including claims of sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking — Hart is speaking candidly.

During a recent appearance on “The Rise Guys” podcast, Hart didn’t hold back in his assessment of McMahon’s alleged behavior. He said,

“Everything that happened with John Laurinaitis and the things they were doing with that poor girl — shame on all of them. That’s just terrible. I’ve had my ups and downs with Vince, and in many ways, I do respect him. But at the same time, what happened is inexcusable. There’s no place for that.”

Hart continued, “I think Vince McMahon became a predator and used wrestling as the stage for all of his evil. This tells me that too much money can turn you into a bad person.”

McMahon officially resigned from WWE in early 2024 after the lawsuit became public. As of now, the case remains ongoing.

Notably, Hart has previously called the punch he delivered to McMahon backstage after the 1997 incident a “perfect shot” — a moment that now carries even more historical weight in the wake of recent revelations.