Bret Hart remains bitter about the iconic ladder match between Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon at WrestleMania X, claiming the two WWE Hall of Famers stole an idea he had spent years trying to convince Vince McMahon to use.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Hart reflected on the origins of the ladder match in WWE and explained why the situation continues to bother him more than three decades later.

“That really p*sses me off, that one. It really, really p*sses me off. I lose sleep over it even now, you know. It p*sses me off because I’ve always been really honest, and I remember, like, my first year that I was in WWF, 1985 or so, I went to Vince and I said, ‘I have this idea for a match. We’ve done it in Calgary for years, but it’s a great idea for a match. It’s called a ladder match.’”

Hart recalled explaining the concept to McMahon, who was unfamiliar with the stipulation at the time.

“And he goes, ‘What’s a ladder match?’ And I explained it to him. You hang a sack of money, like $10,000 or $20,000 or something, for the winner, and you climb up the ladder and try to get the money, or you could do it with a belt. And I explained all this to Vince, and I said, ‘I’d like to do a ladder match.’ I remember that was in ’85, and he goes, ‘I’ll think about it.’ And I never heard another word about it.”

Hart said he approached McMahon again several years later, but the idea continued to face resistance. He specifically recalled Chief Jay Strongbow dismissing the concept as a gimmick that wouldn’t draw.

“Then I went to him again, like about two or three years later, and brought it up again, and it never went anywhere because I think — I remember Chief Jay Strongbow, who was old school, if you remember him at all or know who he was, but he was old, an old pretty smart old guy about wrestling. He was one of Vince’s lieutenants or bookers, one of the agents, they call them.

“And he came up, and I started telling him about the ladder match, and he called it a ‘Tennessee town-killer match.’ And I go, ‘It’s not a town-killer. It’s not a bad match.’ He was like, ‘These stupid gimmick matches, they don’t draw. They’re bad ideas. Just go out there and wrestle,’ kind of thing. And it’s like, this is a really good idea if you just would give it a chance.”

Eventually, while holding the Intercontinental Championship, Hart made another attempt to sell McMahon on the match. This time, he requested a promise that WWE would only introduce the stipulation with him involved.

“Nothing ever happened for a few more years, and so when I was — it must have been when I was Intercontinental Champion — and I came to Vince again, and I said, ‘I just want to tell you about this ladder match one more time. It’d be a great idea sometime, somewhere.’ He couldn’t remember me telling him about it. And I said, ‘I’m going to tell you about this idea for a match, but I want you to promise me that you’ll only do it with me. Let me show you how to do the match.’”

According to Hart, McMahon finally agreed to let him demonstrate the concept and gave him permission to choose his opponent.

“It’s like, I know how. I’ve had a bunch of these ladder matches, and it’s going to be — it would be great. And he goes, like, he’s kind of like, ‘Go find somebody, anybody you want. Pick any wrestler that you think you could do this match with and show me this ladder match tonight.’”

Hart selected Michaels, whom he considered a good friend at the time. Despite an already demanding television taping schedule, the two worked an experimental ladder match intended primarily for McMahon to evaluate.

“And I was really tired. It was a TV taping, and it’s like I had to wrestle maybe three or four times that night on top of wrestling this ladder match. And so it’s just a demonstration. Vince is going to see this match. So I go, and I was good friends with Shawn. So I go find Shawn Michaels and say, ‘Shawn,’ and I tell him about how this ladder match works. And I said, ‘You want to have this ladder match with me so I can show Vince how the match works?’ And so I’m explaining everything to Shawn, like how it works and what to do, you know.”

Hart emphasized that the match was never intended to be a full-scale performance. Instead, the goal was to demonstrate the possibilities of the stipulation.

“But anyway, so we have this ladder match, Shawn and I, with very little preparation. And I have, like I said, I’m not exaggerating, I had three other matches that night that I had to worry about, which were on TV. This one wasn’t even on TV. It’s just for Vince to watch.

“So Shawn and I go out and have this ladder match, and it was just a demonstration. So, like, if you ever see the ladder match, which I think might be on a Coliseum video or something, it was just a demonstration. I didn’t want to go 100 miles an hour. They’re pretty—it’s a pretty serious match. So it was just a demonstration to show how good it could be.”

Unfortunately for Hart, McMahon apparently never watched the demonstration.

“And we did the whole match, and it was pretty good. And I think I won. I can’t remember. I’m pretty sure I won because I was Intercontinental Champion. I think they hung the belt up, if I’m not mistaken. So we did the whole demonstration. I remember I came back to the dressing room, and I go to Vince. I said, ‘Did you see it?’ And he goes, ‘I missed it.’ Yeah. And I’m like—and it was like this sort of, like, now what?”

Hart said the idea subsequently remained on the shelf because he couldn’t find an appropriate opportunity to incorporate a ladder match into his existing storylines.

“And so anyway, I had that demonstration match with Shawn, and I didn’t have any situation where I could do a ladder match with anybody, any of my opponents. Like, good luck doing a ladder match with Yokozuna or something.”

However, Hart believes Michaels recognized the potential of the concept and eventually took it to McMahon himself, leading to the famous Intercontinental Championship ladder match against Razor Ramon at WrestleMania X in 1994.

“But anyway, so that year, it was always my match. Vince was never going to do it with anyone else but me. Shawn, who didn’t have very much integrity back then—and this would be a good case to prove that—but he stole my match. Stole the idea and went to Vince and said, ‘Can you put Razor Ramon and me in a ladder match?’”

Although Hart enjoyed considerable success at WrestleMania X, defeating his brother Owen Hart in the opening match before capturing the WWF Championship from Yokozuna in the main event, he still feels the ladder match should have belonged to him.

“And all I remember is at WrestleMania, like, I’m winning the belt back from Yoko, and the whole thing with Owen at WrestleMania X, which was great. I was really happy about all that, but you stole my idea.”

Hart also revealed that he had envisioned facing Owen in a ladder match instead of their memorable Steel Cage Match at SummerSlam 1994.

“You know, to be honest, Owen and I would have had a ladder match instead of the cage match, and we’d be talking about that match still today. It would have been unbelievable.”

The WWE Hall of Famer didn’t hold back when discussing Michaels and Ramon, accusing both men of deliberately taking the concept and knowing exactly how he would react.

“But Shawn stole my idea. Went to Vince, and him and Razor, who were both scumbags, stole my match on purpose. They did it with sort of like—they did it like they wanted me to know it. Like, ‘We stole your match, so what are you going to do about it?’ kind of thing. And it pissed me off. It really did. And I knew Shawn saw the potential of the match and stole the idea.”

Hart concluded by explaining that whenever he hears praise for the WrestleMania X ladder match, he thinks about what could have been had he been given the opportunity to introduce the stipulation himself.

“And I hear people say Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels, you know, that match was one of the greatest matches of all time. I go, ‘Theft. Theft.’ They stole my idea, stole my match, and it should have been me and Owen that had that match. And I’m still bitter about it. Whenever you watch that match back, I want you to think theft from now on.”

During another recent Inside The Ropes interview, Bret Hart says WWE has ‘idiots telling wrestlers how to wrestle’, while also blasting Bruce Prichard.