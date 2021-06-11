WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was the latest guest on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement program where the Hitman looked back on his legendary feud with his late brother, Owen Hart, and how the two would avoid each other at family gatherings and stop traveling together to build up a perception that there was bad blood. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says they stopped traveling with each other during that time:

I remember when they said we’re gonna work against each other and I can remember telling Owen, I said, ‘We have to do this the old school way. No more riding together, no more traveling together, no more rooming together’ and he had roomed with me and we were together a lot and we got along really well. So it wasn’t like we didn’t like each other. It was like, we can’t insult fans’ intelligence by pretending we hate each other and then sitting in the bar together at the end of the night. So I said, ‘We do this the old school way. We don’t talk to each other, we don’t — anywhere. We have to make people believe that we really have an issue with each other’

How they would avoid each other at family gatherings:

We did do that and it was funny how we would have the Sunday dinners at my mom and dad’s house sometimes where we’d both show up with our kids and our wives and our families and everything and you know, they’re very structured things, very nice, where you don’t see a lot of family for quite a period of time and then all of a sudden we’re both there for Sunday dinner and it’s my mom who’s got a big roast beef on, that’s going to be a big family affair. There’s some invited guests that have been invited to the house to dine with us kind of thing and we don’t talk to each other. We walk past each other, we walk in one room, he walks into the next. Like we just don’t talk. I can remember a lot of people going, ‘They really don’t talk to each other. There’s a tension in the air,’ which there never was. Sometimes we’d go upstairs after and talk in private. There was a lot of people that really believed there was bad blood between us and it was part of the job.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)