WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart spoke about some of his favorite workers in wrestling today on the latest episode of his “Confessions of the Hitman” webseries. Highlights are below.

Says it’s a pro-wrestler’s job to make sure they don’t hurt their opponent:

To be able to make [pro] wrestling look real and to do it in a way where it looks real and nobody gets hurt, it’s a quality that is often overlooked by [pro] wrestling fans and people. And it’s always people who talk about a certain guy’s mic skills and how they look and stuff, and it’s like the most important question is how they work. Like, how do they wrestle? Do they wrestle safely? I was always a guy, when you went into the ring with me, you came out the exact same.

How today’s wrestlers are way too dangerous:

I think the [pro] wrestlers today are as dangerous as they’ve ever been,” Hart opined. “They just do so much stuff and do it so fast.” Hart added, “there are so many people doing what I think is high risk moves where you could injure somebody’s neck. Like, I watch it, and a lot of the times, I go, ‘I wouldn’t let a guy do that to me.The first thing I learned in [pro] wrestling was to not hurt [your opponent]. The most important rule is when you walk out there, you got to make sure that whatever you do, you’ve got to protect the guy you’re working with first, over yourself.” Hart continued, “you put your own body at risk to protect the guy you’re working with all the time, and I see a lot of times in today’s [pro] wrestling where guys take liberties with guys, and it’s just amazing how these guys don’t get hurt sometimes when I watch it.

Commends AJ Styles:

I admire a lot of the younger [pro] wrestlers for their skill, and their talent, and whatnot,” Hart explained. “Like, AJ Styles is someone I really like; I’ve liked him for a long time. I really like the way he works, and I think, like, I watch him do stuff and I go, ‘I would be a little hesitant for someone to do a lot of the stuff he does, say, to me, but at the same time, I also know that he’s a total pro and I would trust him.

Names other wrestlers he enjoys watching work:

There are a lot of guys I do like and I would trust working with them,” Hart considered. “Randy Orton would be one. Edge would be another. AJ Styles is really good. Daniel Bryan is one of the greatest [pro] wrestlers ever, pound for pound. Like, he’s just such a great artist in the ring. He has a great mind for [pro] wrestling.

