WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about all things pro-wrestling, including the Hitman’s thoughts on potentially doing something for AEW, a notion he says he is not currently interested in as he is enjoying being home for retirement. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is happily retired and wants to be remembered as a wrestler rather than a manager or chairman:

“Well, I’m happily retired. I’m a home guy now. There’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What would you do in AEW?’ What would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a Chairman? I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”

Says he is happy to offer AEW talent advice from his home, but they’ll have to pick up the phone:

“I’d be happy to help a lot of them, and I know a lot of them. I talk to a lot of them, sometimes by text or on the phone and people call me up. I always got advice and I can always pinpoint little things that can make a difference in a guy’s match or something that he’s doing. But I’m a guy that likes being home, so they’re going to have to call me on the phone. I wish I could go do stuff more easily, but I’m getting a little older now and it’s getting harder for me to keep flying around and doing stuff, so I got to pick my days that I can do stuff. There’s a lot of things I would love to be part of with AEW and what they’re doing. I know they got some great wrestlers there and I have a lot of respect for the organization and all that, but right now I’m happy at home.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)