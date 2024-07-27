Bret Hart speaks about his brother, Owen Hart.

The Hitman held a virtual signing on Signed by Superstars, where he was asked about potentially getting involved in the Owen Hart Memorial held by AEW. The tournament, done in conjunction with Owen’s widow Martha Hart, has been going on since 2022. The Hall of Famer states that no one from AEW has ever asked him, but believes he wouldn’t be able to do anything anyway due to his royalties relationship with WWE.

No, nobody’s ever asked me. I’d have to think about it. I like Tony and I’d be happy to help out but I don’t know if I want to go down… I think it might ruffle WWE’s feathers and I get all my (royalties), everything tied in through them. But then again, it can’t hurt to ask.

Bret later states that Curt Hennig, along with his brother Owen, were his two favorite opponents.

Curt Hennig and then Owen. Owen is close. Curt was the safest guy ever.

