Bret “The Hitman” Hart will soon be taking a stroll down memory lane.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend is scheduled for a “once in a lifetime experience” where he will look back on his memorable WrestleMania X showdown with his late brother, fellow pro wrestling legend Owen Hart.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details:

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience with Bret “The Hitman” Hart

On Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, step inside the ring and relive one of the most iconic matches in WrestleMania history — with the man who was there.

Ranked #11 on the list of the Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All Time, Bret “The Hitman” Hart will take the audience back to WrestleMania X and his legendary showdown with his brother, Owen Hart.

Watch the match with Bret himself as he provides LIVE commentary, reliving the action moment by moment and sharing the stories, emotions and memories surrounding one of the most unforgettable matches of his career.

Hear what was happening leading into the match, get Bret’s perspective on the key moments as they unfold, and experience the events that followed as The Hitman went on to defeat Yokozuna and capture the WWE Championship later that same night.

This is more than watching a classic match. It’s experiencing WrestleMania X again through the eyes of the man who lived it.

Following the match, The Champ will take part in an exclusive Q&A, followed by a meet and greet.

There are no tickets for this event.

Reservations are required and seating is extremely limited.

Reserve your experience today at hitmansbar.com

In support of The Children’s Hospital Foundation.