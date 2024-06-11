Bret Hart has some words about the former heads of WCW and he does not pull any bunches.

VICE TV released a sneak-peek of episode two of “Who Killed WCW?,” which chronicles the meteoric rise and astronomical fall of World Championship Wrestling. The clip features The Hitman, referring to his old bosses as “Idiots, stupid idiots, and imbeciles,” before eventually calling them “mother f***ers” and tells them all to “Go f**k themselves.”

Bret Hart looks back at some of his fondest memories during his time in WCW… Part 2 of “Who Killed WCW?” premieres tonight at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/DsUKOdCqEq — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 11, 2024

WCW was sold to Vince McMahon and WWE (WWF at the time) in 2001. Its entire library is now on the WWE Network on Peacock.