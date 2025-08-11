In a recent appearance on “The Masked Man Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revealed that he believes more wrestlers would benefit from adopting his in-ring style and showcasing it more often on television.

On a lot of wrestlers asking him for permission: “A lot of guys give me the courtesy of calling me and asking me, saying, ‘Would it be okay if we do this on TV. We want to do this as a sign of respect, but I wanted to ask you first. I don’t want to steal your moves without asking.’”

On how wrestlers would be better off if they copy his style more: “After you retire, it’s fair game, they can help themselves to all my moves. I don’t need them anymore. I take it as a compliment and whenever I watch wrestling and I see something that is obviously a salute, I take it as a huge compliment, especially from the wrestlers today. They’d all be a lot better off if they copied me more!”

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Tiffany Stratton reflected on a defining moment in her WWE career, highlighting her standout performance at the 2024 Elimination Chamber: Perth event.

The reigning WWE Women’s Champion called the Women’s Elimination Chamber match her favorite bout since joining the company.

On the match being her favorite career moment thus far: “I’ve got a couple of really good moments in my short career. I’d just say Australia was probably one of the best moments of my career thus far. Just having the crowd behind me in my first-ever big PLE in a foreign country was such a confidence booster, and I felt it in the moment. It wasn’t like I was blind to the crowd there. Like I felt them cheering for me. I was like, ‘This is my moment.’ I was waiting for me to get out of the cage. And once I got out of the cage, there was like no nerves in me. I was full throttle, hitting everything that I was going to hit. And it was just such a transformative moment for me. I was so confident hearing the crowd behind me.”

On the fan reaction changing her career: “So like, hearing myself get cheered, especially as somebody who’s supposed to get booed, was definitely so eye-opening and changing for me.”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Jade Cargill revealed some of her most desired future matchups in WWE. She said,

“I want to have a match with Rhea [Ripley] one day. I want to have a legendary match with Charlotte Flair one day. There’s so many different women that I want to have matches with. And being in the ring with these women elevate you. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to tell these astounding stories with these ladies. I didn’t just come here for the glamour and the glitz. I came here to get better and to work with the best women, and that’s what I’m here for.”’

