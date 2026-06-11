Bret Hart is set to receive one of the most prestigious honors in professional wrestling later this summer.

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced that Hart will attend its 60th annual reunion in Las Vegas and will be presented with the 2026 Lou Thesz Award, the organization’s highest accolade. The award is reserved for individuals who embody technical excellence, leadership, and significant contributions to the wrestling industry throughout their careers.

The honor carries added significance, as Hart will be presented with the award by his niece, Natalya, who received the Lou Thesz Award in 2025. The ceremony will take place during the Cauliflower Alley Club reunion, scheduled for August 24-26 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

“Few names in professional wrestling carry the respect, legacy, and excellence of Bret Hart. A world champion, a master of his craft, and one of the most influential performers of all time, Bret’s career represents everything the Lou Thesz Award stands for,” Cauliflower Alley Club wrote.

The organization also highlighted the family connection that will accompany the presentation.

“Making this moment even more special, Natalya ‘Nattie’ Neidhart will present Bret Hart with this prestigious honor, bringing together two generations of the Hart family on the CAC stage.”

The Cauliflower Alley Club is a longtime nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to wrestlers and other members of the industry who have fallen on difficult times.

In addition to Hart, several other notable figures will be recognized during the 2026 reunion festivities. Dan Spivey will receive the International Wrestling Award, The Glamour Girls will be honored with the Tag Team Award, Jimmy Korderas will receive the Referee Award, Psicosis will be presented with the Lucha Libre Award, Gary Michael Cappetta will earn the Announcer Award, and writer Dan Murphy will be recognized with the Historian Award.