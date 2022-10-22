Although Jon Moxley can no longer work for other US promotions due to his new AEW contract, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale believes Jon Moxley will return to the company.

When asked about Moxley’s future with the organization, Lauderdale told The Business of the Business that although fans might not see him as frequently, he might still show up. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Moxley’s GCW future:

“I don’t think we’ll see him as frequently, but I do think we’ll see him again. I think if there comes a time where there’s somebody he wants to wrestle or a show he wants to be a part of, I think he’ll be there. I think he’ll let me know in much the same way that he’s let me know … he’ll shoot me a text and say, ‘What do you have coming up in this month? Or when are you going to be in this place?’ … I’ll continue to look at it as a bonus anytime he comes around.”

Moxley working indie dates like GCW:

“He’s not doing it for the money. This guy does not need money from indie wrestling companies, and I can’t pay anything close to what he probably gets paid on a weekly basis from AEW – nor would he ever expect that or ask for that. He’s just here because there’s a side of him that still loves indie wrestling – that’s where he came from and it’s part of his personality. There’s a reason why he has done so many shows for us and why he felt it was cool. He’s been our champion for over a year, and that’s because I think he respects us and what we do and what we stand for.”

