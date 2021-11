During his appearance on WINCLY, Brett Lauderdale had high praise for Jonathan Gresham. Here’s what he had to say:

Gresham, we’ve worked with several times. He’s awesome. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s most definitely one of the best wrestlers in the world. There are no holes in his game, and it’s always a pleasure to have him. He’s a very top level performer and professional. I hope to work with him more.