GCW Owner and promoter Brett Luaderdale recently spoke with DAZN to hype up this Sunday’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view from the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom, and discuss a wide range of topics, including Jon Moxley’s return. Highlights from the interview are below.

How GCW sold out Hammerstein without any of the card announced:

“A lot of people keep bringing that up. That is a testament to the work that our company has put in for years now and to the level of credibility that we’ve built with our fans. People at this point trust GCW. They know that they’re going to get their money’s worth no matter what. They trust that they’re going to get something that’s exciting, unpredictable, chaotic, fun, and entertaining. They know that they’re going to get everything we have with every show. We don’t have B shows. We don’t have B towns. We don’t have house shows. Every show we do, we put everything on the line. It’s not just a saying or something we promise. We’ve built this credibility over the last four or five years. People don’t necessarily need to see a lineup in advance. They know that this Hammerstein Ballroom show is going to be a good deal. I don’t think there’s anybody that could possibly think that we would come to Hammerstein Ballroom with anything less than our best. That’s something we’re proud of. ”

On Jon Moxley being GCW champion, and how his return was advertised for GCW before AEW:

“Obviously, a lot that went into that, and probably parts of it that I probably can’t talk about, or I shouldn’t talk about, just out of respect to all parties. But I think the bottom line here is that Mox wants to be here. He wanted and wants to be a part of this show. He is the GCW champion, and he cares about GCW. So, you know, I think he’s in a position where he’s earned the ability to do a lot of the things that he wants to do, obviously. AEW most definitely respects that, and they respect Mox. It was unusual circumstances that put it all in this position. It’s just one of those things. You got to call it on the fly. Of course, we defer to Mox, and we defer to AEW. He’s contracted to AEW. He’s not contracted to GCW, so certain things have to happen for it to happen. Mox wanted to be here, and here he is.”