During his appearance on WINCLY, Brett Lauderdale spoke on how surprised he was to hear that Ring of Honor was taking a hiatus. Here’s what he had to say:

To be honest, I was as surprised as everybody else last week when I saw the news about Ring of Honor, with the contract statuses and I guess their game plans going forward. I certainly was not privy to that, nor would I expect to be. We didn’t have any elaborate plans. Everything was just kind of take it as we go and let’s just see how this goes, and then maybe we can do that, and let’s see how that goes and maybe we can do this. There was no intricate plans, other than let’s see how this goes. It probably remains the same at this point because, again, I don’t know what the future holds for them. Effy and AJ are there trying to get our titles back. That’s all I know right this minute.