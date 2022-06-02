Game Changer Wrestling president Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on the Business of the Business podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York would love for GCW to return to their venue following the success of “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view back in January. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says Hammerstein wants GCW to return:

Of course it’s something we’d like to do. It’s something that Hammerstein would like to do. They would really like to have us back and of course, I mean, I’d be lying if I said we wouldn’t love to have this be an annual, every year special event. But you know, it’s not always that easy. Hammerstein is — that’s a serious, world class venue and always, certain things have to fall into place to make it realistic and viable. I don’t wanna go there and do it if we can’t go all out again so, I mean, you know, with that being said, I’ll do everything in my power to get us back there and go all out so, you know, take that for what you will.

How he wants GCW to create their own network so he can have full control of the library:

A lot of [distribution] opportunities have always been in play for us but, I’m not sure that I’m — well I am sure. Our focus has not been finding another network to air our stuff. It’s been, you know, ultimately creating our own network, and creating our own platform where we can cut out a middleman so to speak if possible, and be able to take advantage of our library. The one thing about GCW’s library is that, for the most part, its integrity is intact. It’s not three or four different networks or platforms out there that have pieces of our platform. At the end of the day, if I wanted to, at the end of the day today, I could pull out or I could pull our library off anything and everything where it’s currently streaming. There’s some events that are archived on IWTV and there are — of course I would never but FITE TV of course has a lot of our events that you can order on replay. But, nobody owns it. The only person that owns GCW’s library is GCW and the only place… there’s nowhere where you can just go and pay ten bucks to get access to everything so, in terms of that, our integrity is intact and I think that that’s an asset right now and [at] some point, we’re gonna capitalize on that.

