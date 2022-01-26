GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale issued a short statement earlier today on Twitter commenting on this past Sunday’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view event, calling the show a major success business wide for the promotion. The show aired on FITE TV and sold-out the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

However, Lauderdale states that despite setting new records he is unhappy with how the show went, and even feels like he let a great deal of people down. He later adds that he feels he was “played and should have known better,” but doesn’t specify to what degree. His full statement reads:

Sunday was a smash hit business wise for gcw. All records shattered and its not even close. But im not happy at all. Feel like I let a lot of people down. Got played and I shoulda known better. Big time learning experience. Gonna work harder than ever to get a 2nd chance.

As reported earlier FITE TV COO Mike Weber told Post Wrestling that the event did huge numbers for FITE, and was GCW's biggest success on the platform yet. You can read more about that here.