GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale recently spoke with the Business of the Business podcast to discuss GCW world champion Nick Gage potentially receiving an offer to wrestle for a bigger company somewhere down the line. Hear what Lauderdale, who has been a longtime friend of the deathmatch king, had to say on the subject below.

Whether he’s worried about Nick Gage getting a contract offer from a bigger company:

“I don’t worry about it because, at the end of the day, I want to see him succeed and so does everyone on our team and all the fans. Would it be weird if someday there was a situation where he said, ‘this is my last show’? Yeah, that would be weird. Who knows how we would deal with that. It would be crazy to think that would happen, but realistically speaking, maybe it could happen and it’s going to happen.”

How he would be nothing but happy for Gage if that happened:

“We can’t look at that as a bad thing, we would have to see that as a major win for him and all of us. The fact that a guy like him, who was sitting in a prison cell with no hope is now under contract making a large amount of money to do what he loves to do. I could never wish against that, I could only be happy for him if it happens.”

