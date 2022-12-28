Brett Lauderdale has weighed in on the CM Punk conversation.

The GCW Owner took to Twitter and responded to a fan who shared quotes from Dax Harwood’s new podcast, where he credited Punk for being a positive influence backstage in AEW, even after the incident that took place at ALL OUT.

Lauderdale shares his own story of working alongside Punk, calling him incredibly gracious and enjoyable to be around. The full tweet reads, “Our (GCW) experience w/ CM Punk was positive across the board. He was gracious, generous, giving of his time & energy & happy to join us on his day off. He went above & beyond for everyone. Someday when the time is right, I hope we can reveal the full details of our arrangement.”

When someone asked when Punk worked with GCW Lauderdale confirmed that it occurred at the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony.

