Brian Cage is a machine.

And he knows it.

Over the weekend, “The Machine” surfaced on social media to update fans on his recovery status after undergoing total knee replacement surgery.

The former FTW Champion released a few videos of himself looking enormously swollen in the gym as he continues to clang-and-bang in preparation for his return to AEW.

“4 days post knee replacement (8 weeks post quad tendon repair) and I’m already back in the gym Project Wellbeing LLC,” Cage stated. “Love me, hate me, or somewhere in-between, you can’t deny I’m a f**king machine!”

Cage continued, “I’ve been dealing with excessive knee pain for years and have been working through it with the intention of going under the knife after All In. With the unfortunate set back of tearing my quad, I figured F-it, let’s just get ’em both done. Not an easy or fun choice, but I’m gonna come back ripping heads off. Especially if this is me right now after surgery. Shout out to Ricochet for filming and getting our set in.”