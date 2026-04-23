Brian Cage is stepping into the conversation surrounding Darby Allin’s AEW World Championship win, pushing back on the wave of criticism questioning whether the title change was deserved or if it could ultimately lead to a transitional reign.

Cage addressed the discourse directly on X, making it clear he strongly disagrees with the negative reaction and instead highlighted Allin’s value to AEW.

“I’ve noticed some criticism over Darby Allin winning the AEW title,” Cage wrote. “First and foremost, this guy absolutely deserves it. He’s not only a phenomenal in ring worker and bleeds aew, but this guy is the epitome of getting yourself over. Darby kills himself week after week, in a new, creative, and destructive way. Yet somehow gets back up, again and again.”

He didn’t stop there, doubling down on his support and pointing to Allin’s credibility, work ethic, and connection with fans.

Cage continued, “I’m ‘the’ body guy, and yes, Darby is very small. But he has fought harder than anyone to get the people behind him, and has become very believable in his matches. So huge stamp of a approval from me to have him as world champion. And bonus points for the shock pop and the call back headlock takeover finish.”

Darby Allin now moves forward in his championship run, with his next defense already set.

He will put the AEW World Championship on the line for the second time on the April 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he faces Brody King.