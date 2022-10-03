Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be on the line tonight as Dalton Castle and The Boys defend against Primal Fear’s Matthew Omen, Adrien Soriano and Gabriel Hodder.

Brian Cage will also be in action tonight as he faces former ROH star Tracy Williams. This will be Williams’ AEW debut, while Cage will be working his first singles match for AEW since the Chris Jericho Cruise in October 2021.

Lance Archer will face Cheeseburger on tonight’s show, in Archer’s first AEW singles bout since defeating Aaron Solo on Dark in early June.

Tonight’s Elevation episode was taped last Wednesday from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Full spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the full announced line-up for tonight:

* Skye Blue vs. Trish Adora

* Abadon vs. Abby Jane

* Lance Archer vs. Cheeseburger

* Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian vs Gia Scott and LSG

* Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams in his debut

* AEW World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Tony Deppen and Dante Martin

* Danhausen, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Cole Karter and Nick Comoroto

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defend against Primal Fear’s Matthew Omen, Adrien Soriano and Gabriel Hodder

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

