Brian Cage and Taz Interview Scheduled For Tomorrow’s AEW Fyter Fest, Taz To Make Major Announcement

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter early this evening to hype up night two of Fyter Fest tomorrow on TNT, and revealed that number one contender Brian Cage and his manager Taz will be involved in a special interview with Tony Schiavone. Khan also shares that Taz is set to make a major announcement that will “send shockwaves” throughout the industry.
Khan writes, “Also tomorrow night at Night 2 of the Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @OfficialTAZ & Brian Cage @MrGMSI_BCage will be interviewed by @tonyschiavone24, and Taz will make an announcement that I guarantee will send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling!”
Also tomorrow night at Night 2 of the Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @OfficialTAZ & Brian Cage @MrGMSI_BCage will be interviewed by @tonyschiavone24, and Taz will make an announcement that I guarantee will send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling! pic.twitter.com/1dnkI0BiCE
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 7, 2020
UPDATE LINEUP FOR TOMORROW:
-Kenny Omega/Hangman Page versus Private Party for the AEW tag team championship
-FTR/Young Bucks versus The Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros
-Stu Grayson/Brodie Lee/Colt Cabana versus SCU
-Nyla Rose in action
-Lance Archer versus Joey Janela
-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy
-Taz and Brian Cage interview
