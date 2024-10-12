Things got started with a bang at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

The first match of the “Zero Hour” pre-show for the annual AEW pay-per-view event saw a ROH title change hands.

“The Machine” Brian Cage defeated Atlantis Jr. via his Drill Claw finisher to pin the former champion and capture the title.

With the win, Brian Cage is now your new ROH Television Champion.