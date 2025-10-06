When will Brian Cage make his AEW return?

Don’t ask him.

He has no idea!

The “Machine” recently offered an update on his status during an appearance on the All F’N Wrestling Show, confirming that there are currently no creative plans set in stone for his AEW return.

Cage has been sidelined for much of 2024 after undergoing multiple surgeries. He first went under the knife in April to repair an injured knee, announcing that he’d be out of action indefinitely. Then, just two months later, he required surgery on his other knee, extending his recovery time even further.

Speaking on the aforementioned podcast, Cage made it clear that he doesn’t know when he’ll be back.

“I have no idea about any sort of creative plans for our return at all at this point. So, I mean, I guess anything could be possible… There’s a whole wide open of versatility of what could happen, because there’s nothing set in stone at all for when I’m coming back or what I’m going to do when I come back,” Cage said.

The former FTW Champion went on to add that he’s purposely keeping fans — and possibly even some within AEW — in the dark about his recovery timeline.

“I’m not telling anybody that. I don’t want anybody to have an inkling. I want everybody to have no idea of, ‘Oh, maybe around this time,’ because it might be next week, next year, or I don’t know. Who knows?”

Cage last appeared in AEW as part of The Don Callis Family, aligning himself with Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay before his injury.

He has also been teaming with Lance Archer on the independent circuit as The Murder Machines.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Brian Cage’s AEW return status continue to surface.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)