AEW star Brian Cage took to Twitter and Instagram this evening and issued his first comments since tonight’s Dynamite main event was nixed due to Lance Archer’s positive COVID-19 test.

As noted, tonight’s six-man match with Cage, Archer and Ricky Starks vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Will Hobbs was nixed after Archer announced his positive coronavirus test. It was then announced that Moxley will defend his title in singles action tonight, against Eddie Kingston. No new matches for Cage, Starks, Allin or Hobbs have been announced. You can read full details on the changes, and Archer’s status, by clicking here.

In an update, Cage took to Twitter and Instagram after the Dynamite changes and mentioned that he wasn’t feeling good. Cage also said he’s sick and out of the gym.

“Not feeling very well, but still looking GOOD! Best body guy even while sick and out of then gym [flexed biceps emoji] #machine #swolverine #redcon1 #bodyguy #luchaundergroundunderwear,” Cage wrote.

There’s no word yet on if Cage will be in action during tonight’s live Dynamite episode, but we will keep you updated. Be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

You can see Cage’s full post below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.