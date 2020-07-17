Brian Cage Comments On Taz Throwing In The Towel At Fight for the Fallen, Says He Nearly Fired Taz After

AEW superstar and self-proclaimed FTW champion Brian Cage took to Twitter earlier this evening to comment on Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen finish, when his manager Taz threw in the towel during his world title matchup against Jon Moxley.

The machine writes, “It’s been a rough couple of days, and @OfficialTAZ and I have gone back and forth. I’ve considered relieving him of his duties, and wanted to immediately after the match. I’ll wait and see how I feel after the weekend.Regardless, I never tapped. I wasn’t gonna tap. I only need one arm to drop mox on his head. I technically may no longer be undefeated, but I’m still unbeaten. And more importantly, the answer to the question “who betta than cage?”, is still NOBODY!”

Cage later adds that he wrestled Moxley on the 15-year anniversary of when his pro-wrestling career began. He says, “2ndly, on a indirect related note, july 15th(the night I faced mox for the @AEWrestling title) was my 15 year wrestling anniversary as a pro. It also was the night i faced my Idol, Chris Kanyon in my hometown. If anyone is better, it’s definitely Chris.”

Check it out below.

