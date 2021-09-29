AEW star Brian Cage recently appeared on the ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Podcast with hosts Dan Severn and Don Frye, where the Machine discussed a wide range of topics, including how President Tony Khan has the final say on all things creative in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his relationship with Curt Hennig:

Curt [Hennig] was a great guy. I loved Curt. He would come around. Brad Rheingans broke me into the business up there in Minneapolis and him and Curt were good buddies because he had broke Curt in and Curt would come over while we were training and hop in the ring sometimes and show us and then he’d pull ribs on us. Sh*t, he h-bombed me one time. We got on an airplane up in Minneapolis and I didn’t — he h-bombed me so hard I didn’t wake up for like two days. Didn’t know what was going on because I had already checked into the hotel and all that. You know, all I remember is coming to breakfast one day going, ‘What the hell happened? How did we get here?’

Says that Tony Khan has the final say on the AEW product:

What’s crazy, creative team? No. It’s just Tony. Tony Khan who owns it [AEW] and he does so much anyway already, it’s literally just all him. He’ll have some help or input from other guys and some of the EVPs that you know helped start it like The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes. They kind of help do their own stuff, but Tony pretty much has the final and only say on majority of the entire product which is a little nuts. I do think that it could benefit with some of the people helping out on that.

