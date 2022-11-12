Brian Cage has advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing AEW world title eliminator tournament.

The Machine defeated Dante Martin in the opening round of this evening’s Rampage from Boston, his first major television victory in almost a year. Cage will now face the winner of Lance Archer and Ricky Starks, a match that was originally scheduled for tonight’s show but got delayed due to the Absolute One not being cleared (storyline) after an attack by Archer.

