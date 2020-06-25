 Brian Cage Issues Statement Saying He Hopes Jon Moxley Doesn't Get Sick, Promises To Defeat Him At Fyter Fest

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, new star Brian Cage took to Twitter to issue a statement on world champion Jon Moxley, who was pulled from tonight’s show due to COVID-19 concerns. The machine writes, “I’ll step up to the plate and knock it out of the park again. Meanwhile, I do hope mox tests negative and is ok. Selfishly, so he doesn’t get to evade me and I becoming #AEW champion. But I also don’t want to see him unable to compete or sick. As much as I may terminate and Destroy, I don’t want to see anyone on our roster get sick.”

