Brian Cage Issues Statement Saying He Hopes Jon Moxley Doesn’t Get Sick, Promises To Defeat Him At Fyter Fest

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, new star Brian Cage took to Twitter to issue a statement on world champion Jon Moxley, who was pulled from tonight’s show due to COVID-19 concerns. The machine writes, “I’ll step up to the plate and knock it out of the park again. Meanwhile, I do hope mox tests negative and is ok. Selfishly, so he doesn’t get to evade me and I becoming #AEW champion. But I also don’t want to see him unable to compete or sick. As much as I may terminate and Destroy, I don’t want to see anyone on our roster get sick.”
Check it out below.
I'll step up to the plate and knock it out of the park again. Meanwhile, I do hope mox tests negative and is ok. Selfishly, so he doesn't get to evade me and I becoming #AEW champion. But I also don't want to see him unable to compete or sick. As much as I may terminate and https://t.co/V8jN7VFxee
— Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 24, 2020
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea