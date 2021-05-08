AEW star Brian Cage was a recent guest on the Jobbing Out podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he felt about his time in Lucha Underground, where the Machine called some of his favorite memories in his career. He also explains why AEW has everything that LU didn’t, mainly pointing out financial backing and a legitimate TV network deal. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls his time in Lucha Underground one of his favorite in wrestling:

I remember the last time I was part of something that kind of slowly took the wrestling world by storm was Lucha Underground, which is still one of my favorite times in wrestling.

Says the biggest problem with LU is that they didn’t have the finances or a legit TV network deal:

I absolutely loved it there. And now that we’re here with another alternative – the biggest problem with Lucha Underground was finances and TV network. (In AEW), we’ve got the finances to back to the company, and we’ve got TNT. If Lucha Underground was on TNT instead of El Rey, it would have done a little better and lasted a little longer to say the least.

