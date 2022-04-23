AEW star and former FTW champion Brian Cage took to Twitter earlier today and shared a photo from the final shoot day of season one of Lucha Underground. The Machine writes, “7 years ago. Wrapped season 1 of lucha underground. What a time.”

7 years ago. Wrapped season 1 of lucha underground. What a time. pic.twitter.com/3j8HWASfJW — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) April 23, 2022

The Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance was also active on Twitter today, where he shared a video of him being recruited to the group 2 years ago. He writes, “2 years with @AEW. Time flies.”