During his appearance on Dynamite Download, Brian Cage spoke on not feeling like he accomplished much during his FTW title reign. Here’s what he had to say:

The FTW Title, which I never asked for, it was handed to me. It was cool, it was neat, but it wasn’t anything I asked for or anything I needed. More so, we never really did that much with it. It was cool, but I don’t know, I was indifferent on the whole thing. Obviously, with how it all ended, it doesn’t sit very well with me. The more we’ve gotten to with this thing, it has taken longer than it probably should have to have gotten there and now, at this point, yes, I want my retribution and I still want to beat Ricky Starks when it’s one-on-one, but at the same time, I’m almost okay with moving on just to move on. I’m caught in the middle where I wanted a Team Taz is barred from ringside stipulation, but at the same time, the idea of finally moving away from Team Taz feels damn good as well. It’s a little open-ended and with that long-term storytelling, we can fall back to it. Come this weekend, if we move in a totally different direction, I’m not going to be terribly upset with it.

