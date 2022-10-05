Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary special will feature AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against Brian Cage. This will be Cage’s first Dynamite appearance since September 1, 2021, when he was defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs.

Cage took to Twitter this week to hype the match and said he’s returning from the longest top guy hiatus in AEW.

“The most athletic body guy and the most versatile athlete, finally returns from the the longest ‘top guy’ hiatus in aew. Returns to become the champion everyone else is not,” he wrote.

Cage also took to Twitter today and listed some of his career achievements, and declared that he will become the new TNT Champion tonight.

After that September 1 Dynamite appearance last year, Cage lost the Street Fight on Rampage to then-FTW Champion Ricky Starks on October 8, then worked three bouts on the Chris Jericho Cruise, and that was his final AEW/ROH matches until he returned with a win over Ninja Mack at ROH Supercard of Honor XV back in April, which was the first show ran by new ROH owner Tony Khan. Cage then teamed with Kaun and Toa Liona for a six-man win over Blake Christian, Tony Deppen and Alex Zayne at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July, but didn’t return to the AEW ring until the Grand Slam Rampage Battle Royale on September 23. He then returned to AEW singles action with an Elevation win over Tracy Williams last week.

You can see Cage’s related posts below:

The most athletic body guy and the most versatile athlete, finally returns from the the longest "top guy" hiatus in aew. Returns to become the champion everyone else is not. https://t.co/VEbPDX3cjl — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) October 4, 2022

* 32-6 AEW singles record

* 16-4 in his past 20 AEW singles matches

* Held the FTW championship for 377 days in

* Former Impact Wrestling world champion among the 26 different titles he has held

* Winner of the inaugural casino ladder match at DON in AEW debut#AndNewTNTchampion — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) October 5, 2022

