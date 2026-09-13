Brian Cage has opened up about his history with performance-enhancing drugs and his belief that steroids are often misrepresented.

During an appearance on The Smooth Vega Podcast (see video below), the AEW star confirmed that he has used PEDs while pushing back against the idea that steroids alone are responsible for his physique or success.

“Do steroids work? Absolutely. Have I taken PEDs? Absolutely. I’ve never said I haven’t,” Cage said. “People try to judge me. I feel like that’s a thing too. People try to call you out as if you would keep it a secret. (Have) PEDs got me to where I am? Absolutely not.”

Cage, 42, added that he has been on testosterone replacement therapy for some time and believes TRT has been beneficial to many people outside of athletics.

“I’ve only been on T.R.T. forever now. I’m 42 years old. T.R.T. too has been phenomenal, has been a game-changer for so many people as far as — not in the athletic realm — but just in day-to-day practice.”

Cage went on to argue that there is a stigma surrounding PEDs because they are viewed as both cheating and something that can produce results without the necessary work.

“I feel like there’s a very taboo thing with PEDs where it’s ‘cheating,’ and people act like it gives you all this magical abilities, just overnight, without doing anything,” he said. “I feel like they’re just looked at very wrong, and definitely misrepresented.”

While acknowledging that steroids can carry health risks, Cage compared those risks to other substances and lifestyle choices.

“There’s definitely health risks involved. I mean, there’s health risks with everything you do and take,” Cage said. “But it’s funny how, ‘Oh, if you take a steroid, you’re gonna die. Oh, your heart’s gonna explode at 40’ or this, that, whatever the case.”

Cage later recalled being accused of using steroids long before he actually began doing so. According to Cage, his first experience came after competing in his first bodybuilding show and following encouragement from his coach.

“Everyone thought I was on steroids for so long, when I was coming up, even on the indies in Northern California, because I was in shape, I looked the part,” Cage said.

“I didn’t even take my first shot until after my very first bodybuilding show — it’s actually after the show that I did it — to post-show rebound because my coach was like, ‘Oh! You should do it! You should do it,’ and I go, ‘Man, I don’t know. I don’t know.’”

Cage also discussed the concept of “roid rage,” saying he does not believe steroids automatically cause someone to become violent or aggressive.

“I had a really bad temper in high school and stuff when I was younger, and that was one of the reasons too why I never wanted to do it… because of roid rage. Which also, sorry to tell ya, it’s kind of bullsh*t.”

He continued, comparing the situation to the way different people behave after consuming alcohol.

“I think more with that, just like how some people could be fun drunks or asshole drunks or whatever else, I think they just let their guard down,” Cage said. “If people are on some sort of cycle, and they’re just already an asshole, they just openly just do whatever the f*ck they want.”

The discussion eventually turned to Chris Benoit, who murdered his wife Nancy and their son Daniel before taking his own life in June 2007. Cage offered his opinion that steroids alone did not explain Benoit’s actions.

“Even when it happened… I wasn’t taking any steroids then but right away, I go, ‘That’s not a roid rage thing,’” Cage said.

“First of all, like I said, I don’t fully believe in it but also, a roid rage thing wouldn’t be a three-day, premeditated setup; kill your wife, kill your son. A roid rage thing, on paper, would have been (that) they would have been in an argument and he would have beat the f*ck out of her. That would have been a roid rage moment, you know what I mean?”

Cage added that he believes discussions about the health problems and deaths of wrestlers from previous generations sometimes focus too heavily on steroids while overlooking other substances that were commonly used.

“Even all the deaths in wrestling, obviously again, you’re gonna have effects from stuff from taking steroids,” Cage said. “But even from all the 80s and 90s guys who have had so many different health issues and who have passed away, did steroids play a role in it? Ah, maybe, but also, let’s not forget about all the drinking and all the drugs and all the freaking painkillers and uppers and downers and Xanax and all this stuff that they’re taking and mixing together.”

“They all were partying like rockstars… and you just mix it all together; of course it’s not gonna go well.”