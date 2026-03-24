Brian Cage now has a target set for his long-awaited in-ring return.

“The Machine” is currently scheduled to compete at Warrior Wrestling’s Hallowed Ground event on May 15, marking what would be his first match since March 2025.

As of now, that bout is expected to serve as Cage’s official comeback, although that could change if he ends up being added to another event beforehand.

Or if he resurfaces on AEW television and returns to action there first.

Cage has been on the sidelines throughout 2025 while recovering from multiple knee surgeries.

That’s a long road back.

Earlier this month, however, Cage confirmed that he has officially been cleared to return to the ring, signaling that his comeback is right around the corner.

Prior to his hiatus, Cage had been featured on AEW programming as part of The Don Callis Family faction.

His status with AEW TV moving forward remains unclear.