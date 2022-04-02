Brian Cage is back.

Tonight’s Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor pay-per-view featured the Machine returning as Tully Blanchard’s new client, which saw Cage defeated Ninja Mack in the second matchup of the night in quick fashion. Highlights of his dominance can be found below.

Cage has been noticeably absent from AEW programming for several months, but his pairing with Blanchard ushers in a fresh start for the Machine. Full results to Supercard can be found here.