Brian Cage’s return to AEW came together in a hurry.

“The Machine” made his surprise comeback on the May 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, stepping up to answer Kevin Knight’s TNT Championship open challenge.

While fans only saw Cage’s return on television, the former FTW Champion recently shared just how hectic the hours leading up to the appearance actually were.

Speaking with False Finish, Cage revealed that he didn’t receive the call from AEW until the night before Dynamite.

“When I got the call to come back to AEW, it was late Tuesday night,” Cage said. “I already had a full schedule and wasn’t even home. I got back, trained legs because I knew I’d be traveling all day Wednesday for Dynamite, prepared everything for the weekend and my commitments, and finished around three in the morning.”

A quick turnaround followed.

According to Cage, after wrapping up his preparations in the early morning hours, he had very little time before heading to the airport and making the trip to the Dynamite venue.

“I got up at 5:40 a.m. to get to the airport and didn’t arrive at the arena for the match with Kevin Knight until around seven that night,” he continued. “I went straight to medical, had to get cleared by the state athletic commission, then receive treatment. I didn’t even see the locker room. I changed right after getting off the treatment table and went straight to Gorilla Position.”

The timeline highlights just how quickly the appearance was put together, as Cage went from receiving the call late Tuesday night to stepping through the curtain on live television less than 24 hours later.